Writer: Stay at home if you can

As a member of the essential business club. I cannot reiterate what the government has issued. Stay at home if you can.

The last couple of weeks has been tough on all of us essential employees. I have witnessed high school kids just coming into the stores to hang out. Hello, they closed schools for several weeks. This is to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

If you're bored, clean your house. Also, people making a trip to get a bag of candy and 250 pounds of bird seed is not essential. I have seen this firsthand. Bringing in your family of five is putting us workers' health in jeopardy.

Don’t come in the store and cough on me. Yes, this has happened. Please, stay at home. The sooner everyone obeys the government's orders, the sooner we can go out and visit our restaurants and root for your favorite baseball team.

Wayne Ramcheck,

Kenosha

