Writer: Staying, and lifting, lockdown should be handled county by county

The “Safer at Home” lockdown is severely damaging the state. The question is not whether it must be lifted, but when, and how.
To lift the lockdown, Gov. Evers’ “Badger Bounce Back” plan sets statistical thresholds for the state as a whole. However, county-by-county data show that cases and fatalities are clustered, with much of the state affected minimally.
For April 25, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 6,081 COVID-19 cases. More than half (3,527) occurred in Milwaukee and Brown counties, which have only 20% of Wisconsin's population. Of the 281 deaths, 167 (59%) occurred in Milwaukee County, which has only 16% of the state’s population.
By contrast, 41 of Wisconsin's 72 counties had 10 cases or fewer. Six counties had none. With regard to deaths, 69 counties had 10 deaths or fewer; 39 had none.
The BBB’s one-size-fits-all approach locks down places like Forest, Lincoln, and Taylor counties, which have had no cases, doing them severe economic damage to no discernible benefit. Simultaneously, it dilutes Milwaukee's statistics, running the risk of opening Milwaukee too soon.
These numbers suggest that the state should:
- In minimally affected counties, lift the lockdown immediately.
- In more severely affected areas (including Kenosha), work with citizens to reopen safely yet as quickly as possible.
We citizens must develop safe public behaviors – in our places of business, in our places of recreation, in our places of worship. Containing “Rona” ultimately depends on We the People.
Evers' lockdown reminds me of the old joke about the surgeon who boasted that the operation was a success, but the patient died. We can, we must, be smarter than that.
Frederick Butzen
Kenosha
