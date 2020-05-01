Writer: Staying, and lifting, lockdown should be handled county by county

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The “Safer at Home” lockdown is severely damaging the state. The question is not whether it must be lifted, but when, and how.

To lift the lockdown, Gov. Evers’ “Badger Bounce Back” plan sets statistical thresholds for the state as a whole. However, county-by-county data show that cases and fatalities are clustered, with much of the state affected minimally.

For April 25, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 6,081 COVID-19 cases. More than half (3,527) occurred in Milwaukee and Brown counties, which have only 20% of Wisconsin's population. Of the 281 deaths, 167 (59%) occurred in Milwaukee County, which has only 16% of the state’s population.

By contrast, 41 of Wisconsin's 72 counties had 10 cases or fewer. Six counties had none. With regard to deaths, 69 counties had 10 deaths or fewer; 39 had none.

The BBB’s one-size-fits-all approach locks down places like Forest, Lincoln, and Taylor counties, which have had no cases, doing them severe economic damage to no discernible benefit. Simultaneously, it dilutes Milwaukee's statistics, running the risk of opening Milwaukee too soon.

These numbers suggest that the state should: