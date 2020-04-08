Writer: Steil should be thanked for role he played in Jockey PPE effort

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During these difficult times, local businesses are showing exactly what makes this country so great.

One company in particular is Kenosha-based Jockey. CEO Deb Waller announced just last week from the White House press conference that the company would shift its production to personal protection equipment for health care professionals on the front lines combating coronavirus.

This would not have been possible without the leadership of Congressman Bryan Steil.

Steil was able to expedite approval from FEMA and the federal government to allow Jockey to provide these medical gowns for health care professionals. Steil was also able to connect with Charter NEX, his former employer based in Milton, to expedite the delivery of essential materials to Jockey, which is now able to produce 30,000 to 50,000 medical gowns a week. Jockey also generously committed to donating 10,000 pairs of scrubs.

Our doctors, nurses, and first responders are in dire need of protective equipment to ensure they can safety treat those in need while combatting coronavirus. These individuals are risking their personal well-being to save lives. Congressman Steil is doing everything he can to ensure these heroes have the equipment they need.

Erin Decker

Silver Lake

