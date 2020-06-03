Writer: Steil should know waste of taxpayers' money the biggest scam

I find it laughable that Rep Bryan Steil claims to be concerned that Wisconsin citizens might be taken advantage of by scam artists during our current health crisis.
If he truly cares about keeping our money safe, he should spend his time addressing the corporate criminals and the corporate welfare packages being offered by our government. I think that is who steals the most of the American taxpayers' money.
For example, approximately $1 billion from the Cares Act, intended for mom and pop type businesses went to publicly traded companies. It seems to me that this was intentional on the part of the GOP or at the very least sloppy legislation. Forty of those companies have refused to give the money back to the fund.
That same legislation not only provided corporate tax cuts for 2020 but made several of these provisions retroactive. Those most likely to benefit from this tax break include owners of real estate firms; possibly including The Trump Organization.
Other seats at the government’s Cares Act trough have been taken up by the airline and banking industries. These two industries are famous for their creativity in the area of additional charges and fees. Considering how they treat the average American it makes me nauseous that my so-called representatives are once again handing them my hard-earned money for no reason.
I would like Rep. Steil and all of our government representatives to follow the example of Iceland. When three of its biggest banks failed, they let them go under. And then they imposed additional controls to minimize future disasters. They did this and the sky didn’t fall.
Jennifer Teffer
East Troy
