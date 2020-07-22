Writer: Step out of your comfort zone and make different friends

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Make a "different" friend. The natural social process is for each of us to gravitate toward people with whom we share various characteristics. Someone our own age group, our own educational or ethnic background, similar criminal or military record, same color, same heritage, race, language, religion, etc. The more of these that match, the easier it is to "make friends."

But how about if we were to seek out somebody who was different from us, I mean really "different?" How about stepping outside of our social comfort zone, and start hanging with someone outside the box, a real individual human being, not a committee, organization, church, etc.

Could a genuine friendship develop? Could we learn a bunch of important life stuff from each other? From each other's family and each other's "crowd"? (Socially distant of course.) Wouldn't we have practical opportunities for defending each other from injustices in both of our personal lives? And what could happen if these "different friend teams" would spread like a pandemic into the lives of our local, national, and world leaders?

However, doesn't this flood of love and justice seem to be a crazy dream? Yes, it does seem to be. But that's not stopping me, and it's not stopping my different friend.

Bob Waldron

Trevor

