Writer: Stop naming public properties for dead people

Please stop naming public property, buildings, bridges, streets etc. after dead people.

I am certain all the naming was done with good intentions. However over time sensibilities change and the folks who were considered noble at the time, a different perspective comes generations later.

I am certain General Robert E. Lee was considered a noble military leader until he picked the wrong side in the most horrific time in our country’s history.

As society sorts out what to do with currently named properties, let’s all agree to save future generations the trouble by no longer naming public properties after dead people.

Bruce Jackson

Pleasant Prairie

