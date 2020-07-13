Writer: Stop the destruction

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the people who are rioting and protesting, stop the destruction. You are not helping your cause. Do the peaceful things.

Also, to those who want to defund the police, you are wrong. I heard of some people that were going to have a defund march but called the police to protect them. What sense does that make?

Now to the president who wants to cut down on testing. Maybe we should not test for cancer, and we'll be cancer-free. His supporters say the death rate is going down, I say that is good they still end up in the hospital or tested and that costs money that you and I have to pay. Here we are six months later and it is getting worse. We need someone who will lead us.

I also hear that he wants to take away health insurance from 23 million people. Where is the better, cheaper health insurance for everyone, that he promised? i think in the same place that Mexico will pay for the wall.

Lawrence K. Hladilek,

Kenosha

