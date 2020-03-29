Writer: Stunned by tactics, falsehoods of local campaigns

A long time observer of local politics, I am stunned by the recent rash of VOP letters that bash our sheriff and Democrats, while highlighting the supposed "Christianity" of a candidate looking to regain her County Board seat. That same candidate who passionately rallied against allowing a mosque in Somers. You know, "no Muslims practicing their faith in my backyard."

Jill Gillmore boasts she is running for "re-election", which is a tad deceitful, as Monica Yuhas is the current supervisor.

I was naive enough to believe that our very popular Sheriff David Beth represented ALL citizens of Kenosha County, not just Republicans. Seems that upsets some folks, as seeing Republicans trying to bully Beth is right out of the Donald Trump playbook. Christianity be damned!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

How ironic incumbent Mike Skalitzkty has no problem featuring Beth's photo in his campaign literature, yet his Republican supporters bemoan the fact that Beth's 80-year-old mom dare to run for office.

I have no issue with candidates and their supporters playing the "Christianity Card" to promote their cause. They just shouldn't hide their hypocrisy behind Jesus Christ's flowing robe. Love thy neighbor, people. Vote for honesty and integrity: Monica Yuhas, Sandra Beth.

Richard "BO" Bosanko

Bristol

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0