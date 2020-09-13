Writer suggests businesses, groups reduce 'junk' mail during ballot mailing

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Serious concerns have been raised recently regarding the capacity of the US Postal Service to process and deliver in a timely way the increased volume of mailings needed to support voting by mail in the November election.

These concerns have been heightened by actions taken by USPS that have reduced mail handling and delivery capacity, and the USPS has notified states that it may have problems handling ballot returns in a timely way. The total mail volume for this election nationally will likely approach 300 million mailings, perhaps two-thirds of which will be pre-election items (requests for ballots, ballots being sent out, etc.), with much of the rest being completed ballots returned.

Businesses, corporations and organizations across the country could help here if they agreed as an act of patriotic civic-mindedness to reduce by half the volume of promotional, advertising and fundraising mailings they would otherwise send out during October and the first few days of November. Nationally, around 75 billion “junk mail” items get sent out every year through the US Postal Service, around 6 billion items per month.