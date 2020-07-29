Writer suggests county resident parking stickers needed in lakefront parks
Writer suggests county resident parking stickers needed in lakefront parks

There is little doubt that our Kenosha lakefront has seen more out-of-state visitors. Take a drive through one of our lakeshore parks, that is if you can, on a nice day. Most likely you will not have a place to park, legally or not.

I would suggest county resident parking permits be required at our parks for a percentage of parking spots. Simply done by issuing every car registered in Kenosha county a permit. The remaining parking should be sold on a first come, first served basis, to finance the permit cost.

I know that it is not that simple, but there is problem.

R. Zampanti 

Kenosha

