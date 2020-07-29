Writer suggests county resident parking stickers needed in lakefront parks

There is little doubt that our Kenosha lakefront has seen more out-of-state visitors. Take a drive through one of our lakeshore parks, that is if you can, on a nice day. Most likely you will not have a place to park, legally or not.
I would suggest county resident parking permits be required at our parks for a percentage of parking spots. Simply done by issuing every car registered in Kenosha county a permit. The remaining parking should be sold on a first come, first served basis, to finance the permit cost.
I know that it is not that simple, but there is problem.
R. Zampanti
Kenosha
