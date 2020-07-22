Writer: Supply chain has proved ability to get medicines out despite COVID-19

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus has impacted people in many different ways. As a family with high-risk individuals, concerns about access to healthcare and regularly required medications were at the forefront of our minds. But while our lives, like most, have been impacted greatly by the virus, one thing that was pleasantly surprising was how the medications our family needs were always available.

Not once was a dose missed during the pandemic. Providers adapted with tele-visits and local pharmacies did things like contactless pickup and home delivery. Not once did I hear that a prescription was in short supply. At a time when you couldn’t find toilet paper, the medication distribution system never missed a beat.

Sometimes in America isn’t the little things that remind us all how great we really are. In this case, a supply chain that is necessary to keep millions alive adapted to a crisis, kept supplies going and reminded us how well we in America can adapt and overcome any challenge.

As we all wait eagerly for a vaccine to be developed, it’s comforting to know that same system that kept our medications going the last several months is ready to hit the ground running and get the vaccine out as quickly as possible.

Tammy Bloom

Pleasant Prairie

