Writer: Support Pomaville for a number of reasons

I am a local attorney with offices within District 20 of our Kenosha County Board. Sharon Pomaville is running for supervisor of that district. I support Sharon for several reasons.

She has been involved in numerous activities including:

• Emergency Services Network of Kenosha County (ESN)

• Kenosha County Opioid Task Force

• Healthy People Kenosha County Steering Committee

• Hunger Prevention Council (Chair)

• Homeless Awareness Prevention Partnership

• Kenosha County Food Bank Board

• ESN Legislative Committee (Co-Chair)

• Healthy People Kenosha Child Nutrition Committee

Sharon sent hundreds of early vote applications to places that they can be distributed to voters. Not only will voters be able to exercise their constitutional right to vote but they can stay safely at home while voting.

Sharon has valid business and budget experience. I have worked with her on the Sharing Center budget for which she has done an outstanding job.