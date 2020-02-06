Writer: Support state's energy providers and their employees

The results from a new study conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Fiscal and Economic Research Center deserve the attention of residents and businesses across the state.

Why? The study finds that there are many positive effects on the economy from the state’s wide array of energy providers -- and this matters to everyone.

We already knew that energy providers provide thousands of high-wage jobs that enable these workers to live a high quality of life. We also knew that these providers also pay taxes that support each and every community.

But we didn’t until now have hard numbers that quantify the impact. Between worker income and economic output, Wisconsin energy providers annually contribute more than $20 billion to our economy.

The family sustaining wages that flow from these providers to employees amounts to more than $2.7 billion annually. And the state’s energy providers generate a total of $1.14 billion annually in a variety of taxes which directly provides positive benefits to cities, towns and counties.

