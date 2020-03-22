Writer: Supports Jan Michalski for 3rd District alderperson

I am happy to endorse Jan Michalski for re-election as Alderperson in the 3rd District. He has always returned calls promptly and acted quickly to resolve issues.

He has sought and gotten increased police presence in the Uptown area and has gotten increased enforcement of property codes. A lot of blighted properties have been razed and more are scheduled to come down. Crime has been reduced, and through the area isn't perfect, things are moving in the right direction.

He has worked hard on the City Planning Commission to bring quality development into the city, and as chairman of Historic Preservation helped ensure saving the Heritage House, not the Stella. He has stepped up to create ordinances when citizens perceived a need; such as legalizing carriage walks, parkway plantings and the stopping of the concentration of pay-day loan operations.

If you call him, he'll always give you a respectful ear and try to hep even if you don't live in his district. He's helping the city to move in the right direction and will continue to do so.

Jill Wilson

Kenosha

