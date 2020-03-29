Writer: Supports Judge Jill Karofsky for Supreme Court

On April 7 Wisconsin voters will decide whether the Wisconsin Supreme continues to be a court that is dominated by justices whose impartiality is often open to question or becomes a more balanced court where independent decision making is more likely to occur.

The purpose of this letter is to urge voters to choose the latter option by casting their vote for Judge Jill Karofsky.

Judge Karofsky’s qualifications for this office are wide ranging and impressive. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School, she has served as an Assistant District Attorney prosecuting criminal cases, an Assistant Attorney General focusing on violence against women issues and as the executive director of the Wisconsin Office of Crime Victim Services. Most recently she significantly added to her range of experience when she became a Circuit Judge in Dane County.

The importance of real world legal experience cannot be overstated for our Supreme Court justices because their role is not to hear witnesses at trial but to clarify and make legal interpretations of the law. Such determinations are made best by justices who have a wide range of experience in the legal arena as Judge Karofsky does.