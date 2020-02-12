Writer: Supports maintaining hospital services near downtown

I recently read the articles about Froedtert closing the critical care unit at the downtown Kenosha hospital and I thought about what the article didn't say.

I'm a volunteer driver with KAFASI. I take riders to the Kenosha Hospital for doctor appointments, physical therapy and lab work. Several of my riders are concerned that eventually all operations and clinics will be closed for their regular and routine care. They are concerned that there might not be medical services on the east side accessible to them.

The west side may be exploding (as it says in the article) but there is still a large population on the east side that remains concerned about the proximity of both medical and emergency services.

We need to have a vibrant downtown with schools, theaters, shops, restaurants and residences as well as medical and emergency services in our neighborhood.

In my opinion, it would be in Froedtert's best interest to continue to provide a full service medical facility at the Kenosha Hospital both to assure the east side population of their commitment to the City of Kenosha residents who depend on this facility and to encourage the continued development of our lakeside community.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.