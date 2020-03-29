Writer: Supports Todd Price for KUSD Board

Todd Price is new to the conciousness of the Kenosha public, but he and his family have lived here for a number of years and have two children attending the Kenosha schools he himself attended.

Todd Price has a background and profession that would enhance the effectiveness of the school board immensely if he were elected this spring. Dr. Price has spent his entire collegiate and professional life analyzing and involving himself in the changing role and function of schools at the state, national, and international levels.

His grasp of the laws, technologies and implications at these levels have benefited his students for nearly 30 years and now our community and school district have the opportunity to have direct access to his expertise. .

The books Dr. Price has written inform us by their very titles how valuable his contribution could be to the operation of our schools. "Defending Public Education From Corporate Takeover," "Classrooms Without Walls: An Exploration in the Management of Video Distance Learning" -- especially useful considering today's situation. "Campus, Inc.: Corporate Power in the Ivory Tower" suggests and even stronger relationship with our postsecondary institutions such as Parkside, Carthage, Gateway, Herzing and others