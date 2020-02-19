Writer: Take a hard look at reigning in the reverse mortgage companies

2019 was the worst of my 86 years. It began with the death of a child I raised from the age of 3 and went downhill from there to the loss of my home after 50 years of hard work.

Having lost most everything makes you become rather reckless. You clutch tighter to a growing family and you cling to the power of a just God that will exact the proper cost on those who profit off old folks because they can.

It's too late now to unpack the phony justifications and sly smiles as Charlie (my dog) and I drive down the road to wherever it takes us. But I really hope somebody in government and the legal profession takes a hard look at reigning in the reverse mortgage companies that lie on the bank of the river of life to slither in when the time is right and strike.

I spent the majority of my life working with construction men and women and civil servants servicing the U.S. Navy. The construction firm started in 1910 and grew to being one of the top 400 construction companies in the U.S. The president's motto was, "results not excuses."