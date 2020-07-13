Writer: Take time to invest in yourself

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What have you done lately to invest in yourself? Consider a prudent investment by getting a degree or taking classes at Gateway Technical College.

Whether you are a first-generation college student, an adult returning to school, a college student whose education has been interrupted by the pandemic, or a community member ready to try something new, Gateway has something for everyone.

The college is open and offering in person and online learning opportunities in September. Do you know someone learning English? Gateway English Language Learner classes are free. Students just pay for books and receive excellent instruction from highly qualified staff. Visit gtc.edu to learn more.

The investment in yourself today will be paying dividends for years to come.

Debra Solomon,

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0