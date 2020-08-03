You have permission to edit this article.
Writer takes issues with columnist's comments about Chicago
Regarding the column Dave Zweifel published July 30:

He spends half the column abusing "right-wingers" as paranoid fantasists, and when he does get to his point he's complaining because "peaceful" arsonists and window-smashers are being rounded up. 

Can he tell us why this is a bad thing?  I'm guessing it's because they haven't got to Zweifel's neighborhood yet.

As for Chicago ... oh yes.  The one-party city (the last Republican mayor of Chicago left office in 1931), the gang warfare and the black-on-black crime of several decades'  duration, which the Democratic machine is either unwilling, or unable, to deal with.  

That's a subject for another whole article -- in fact, several -- but Zweifel thunders, "We all know the truth" and we are supposed to  think what?  That Chicago crime is  Donald Trump's fault?

He could have saved a whole lot of words just by using that quote attributed to Chico Marx: "Who ya gonna believe, me or your own eyes?"

Anne Butzen

Kenosha

