Writer tells of experience with absentee ballot issues

I wanted to share the experience I had with the April 7 election. On March 17 I requested an absentee ballot. I waited patiently and finally e-mailed the city clerk that I had not received it. They responded that it had been mailed on March 19. It was now March 27.
We heard nothing more so I called the city clerk's office. I told them the ballot was mailed on March 19, it was now March 30 and I still did not receive it. I was asked if the clerk was going to consider the first ballot nullified or scrapped, and I responded nobody told me anything because they never got back to me. The woman I spoke with said she would mail one out immediately and I should call back tomorrow to see if it had been mailed.
At this point I decided I was done calling. Two days later my husband received a ballot (he did not ask for one). The next day I received mine but it had no initials on it. It states at the top of the ballot "your ballot must be initialed by 2 inspectors. Your ballot may not be counted without initials."
I once again called the city clerk and was told (after a heavy sigh),"I asked my boss about this and he said the ballots will still count." I responded, "I doubt it, it states it right on the ballot." I dropped them off on Monday, April 6. On Wednesday, April 8, we received four more ballots. Go figure.
Lisa Simons
Kenosha
