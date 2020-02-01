Writer: Tenuta showed real leadership; Trump shows he's lacking

The outpouring for Ralph Tenuta last week reminded me of what makes a good leader. Ralph was fervently friendly to all and accomplished much.

This is in stark contrast to our nation's leader whose solitary goal seems to be self aggrandizement. When people say, "That doesn't matter - the economy is good," I cringe. Our economy has always and will always be world dominant.

What does matter are things like a dominant New York bank forbidding for years any business with his name on it; not fake news.

What does matter is the fact of six or more "besties" in jail; not fake news.

What does matter is his lack of respect for any part of government (calling them "dummies"). He's likely to put us in jeopardy, such as assassination of the Iranian general without consulting military or Congress (another villain is Putin - is he next? No, he's a buddy).

When in the Army myself, I was briefly an aide to our European Commander and was impressed with his intelligence and the care taken with planning even maneuvers. My bad knee could have kept me out but didn't, bone spur notwithstanding.

What does matter is the lack of respect shown in the failure to provide the tax returns provided by each predecessor, not fake news.