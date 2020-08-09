Writer: Terry Rose should file suit against Evers on his own dime

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attorney Terry Rose, who is a member of the Kenosha County Board, was quoted in the July 31 edition of the Kenosha News as follows concerning Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate:

"I don't like government telling you whether to wear a mask or not without any legislative authority."

He also told the reporter that he was considering a lawsuit if a client comes along. One would assume that he is referring to a "paying client."

If Attorney Rose is so concerned about the governor exceeding his legal authority at the expense of the Legislature, he doesn't need a paying client. He is clearly able to commence such a lawsuit in his own name as a pro se litigant.

If he feels that strongly about this alleged invasion on the Legislature's authority, he should do so on his own dime.

Donald E. Mayew

Kenosha

