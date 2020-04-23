Writer: Thank you for voting

Thank you to Kenosha County's Fifth District and especially to those of you who voted in the spring 2020 election. Whether by absentee ballot or in person, you have shown that elections are important to you.
Our district had one of the biggest turnouts in the county despite the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope to uphold these same standards and represent your interests on the County Board.
I also want to thank Colin Alcalay for running a positive and clean campaign. I encourage him to remain involved in the community.
David E. Celebre,
Kenosha
