My wife and I want to graciously thank the EMTs/paramedics of Kenosha for their fast and kind response to my need for help on Nov. 12, 2019.

I had fallen on the ice and broken my ankle. After they got me in the ambulance, they went out of their way to clean off our car of ice/snow so my wife wouldn't fall either.

God bless you, our EMT friends, and thanks for checking on us later at the hospital.

Joseph Miller

Kenosha

