Writer: Thankful for Kreuser, Beth and like-minded county board members

Today failed County Board candidate Katie Verzal is labeling those supervisors as Democrats who work with County Executive Jim Kreuser and Sheriff David Beth to present fiscally responsible budgets to meet the needs of Kenosha County.

Funny this local Republican says she is voting for “independents” while referring you to the Republican Party website for their endorsed “independent” candidates. Don’t be fooled by this partisan. She must think you’re stupid.

Verzal and Supervisor Erin Decker are Samantha Kerkman’s shills. Their group of candidates will use words like conservative and fiscally responsible while criticizing the responsible incumbent.

According to the County Budget the county tax on the average home in 2010 went from $736 to $856 in 2020 – an average of $12 (1.6%) per year. Well below inflation while the county has grown on average 5.46% in the last six years. 2020 budget expenditures went down $1,512,720.