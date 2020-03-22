Writer: Thankful for Kreuser, Beth and like-minded county board members

Today failed County Board candidate Katie Verzal is labeling those supervisors as Democrats who work with County Executive Jim Kreuser and Sheriff David Beth to present fiscally responsible budgets to meet the needs of Kenosha County.
Funny this local Republican says she is voting for “independents” while referring you to the Republican Party website for their endorsed “independent” candidates. Don’t be fooled by this partisan. She must think you’re stupid.
Verzal and Supervisor Erin Decker are Samantha Kerkman’s shills. Their group of candidates will use words like conservative and fiscally responsible while criticizing the responsible incumbent.
According to the County Budget the county tax on the average home in 2010 went from $736 to $856 in 2020 – an average of $12 (1.6%) per year. Well below inflation while the county has grown on average 5.46% in the last six years. 2020 budget expenditures went down $1,512,720.
By Sam’s Gang’s standards, Kerkman is a Democrat (RINO) who should be criticized. According to the Non-Partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Kerkman voted for the 2019-21 state budget (controlled by Republicans) increasing all appropriations by 5.5% and borrowing $1,915,879,795 ($329 per capita), 2.59 times the prior budget. In 2020 the county borrowed $22,100,000 ($131 per capita).
70% of the county levy is for public safety and public works. Sam’s gang’s vote against responsible budgets while their leader Sam votes for far worse budgets. The hypocrisy. When Sam comes to your door – ask her why she is fiscally irresponsible.
When that 3 a.m. emergency hits, I’ll continue to be thankful for Kreuser, Beth and board members who share their vision.
My vote is for Monica Yuhas for County Board.
Joseph D. Clark
County Board Chairman 2008-2010
Pleasant Prairie