Writer: Thanks Steil for standing up against bill

On March 14, Nancy Pelosi passed a massive bill in the middle of the night that will have major implications on our economy. Members of Congress had less than an hour to review the extensive bill with real-life impacts on workers.

This bill included a new government mandate for small businesses, without covering many of the costs of the mandate. This bill directly targets employers here in Wisconsin and their workers who would be laid off as a result of the government mandate during this crisis.

Not to mention the bill included policies that actually put Wisconsin's ability to obtain Medicaid dollars in jeopardy during this crisis. So much for Democrats wanting to provide health care for everyone.

Wisconsin Democrats rushed to attack Congressman Bryan Steil without even knowing what was in the bill. The truth is that Steil voted against legislation that would have hurt Wisconsin workers and worked to fix it.

The bill Steil opposed was so bad, it took a 90-page amendment to the 110-page bill to improve it. Instead of partisan attacks, we need to thank Steil for standing up for Wisconsin, saving jobs, and improving the bill by getting the amendment through.