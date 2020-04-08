Writer: Thanks to all essential and transportation workers in this crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we try to flatten the curve, supply chain and manufacturing workers are tirelessly keeping the economy moving and bringing us the goods we rely on.

Skyrocketing numbers of deliveries to front doors and store shelves require boxes and packing material. Wisconsin has several of these manufacturers and distributors including U-line and Amazon.

The multimodal transportation network made up of trains, trucks, planes and ships help move all of this, nearly 54 tons of goods for every American annually. Freight rail helps haul 170.2 million tons of goods across the state’s 3,253 miles of track annually. This includes wood pulp to paper mills to produce shipping boxes and ever important at times of crisis, toilet paper.

Agriculture products are also still being moved and processed as spring planting season begins, which means the livestock is still being fed and food produced.

The freight rail network is critical infrastructure. For 150 years, America has relied on railroads to deliver the cargo needed to get the country through tough times. The rail industry is proving it is up to the task again during this latest national challenge.

Our thanks to all essential and transportation employees working to help us overcome this challenge.