Writer: Thanks to Journey Church, no thanks to those who took who didn't need it

This past Sunday, the Journey Church had a food drive for the unemployed and struggling people of our area.

What a great cause and so well needed at this tragic time. It was well attended and the line of cars stretched several blocks for these people in need.

What was very sad however, was seeing people who were not in need in line taking food away from the people who need it most. These people know who they are and should be ashamed. This is not need, it's greed.

Thanks again Journey Church and its sponsors. Hopefully if you hold a future drive a few greedy people won't take food out of the mouths of the people who truly need a hand up.

Lawrence Raith

Kenosha

