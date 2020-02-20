Writer: The balance of power has tilted to the presidency

American democracy was born on July 4, 1776, and lived a mostly happy life for more than 243 years.

But on January 31 (the date no witnesses were allowed in the impeachment trial) our democracy was bludgeoned, and on February 5th (the vote to acquit) it was killed by 51 Republican senators, including Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The president smirked with delight as the 51 bowed to his wishes. Our country will never be the same. The balance of power has tilted uncontrollably toward the presidency and cannot be undone.

This leader now has carte blanche to do as he pleases. The soulless Senate majority has certainly opened the floodgates to more unimaginable actions against our republic.

Len Wojciechowicz

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0