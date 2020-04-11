Writer: The GOP has refined voter suppression, not voter rights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Not sure why I am still surprised by letters like Susan Erickson’s on Wednesday. GOP is not to blame?

Gov. Tony Evers knew he couldn’t push back the election by himself. He called a special session of the Wisconsin Legislature to address the issue. Both the Assembly and Senate gaveled the session to order, and closed seconds later. No discussion; they were not going to take up moving the election.

So, he tried an Executive Order; I’m sure he knew that would fail. And it did thanks to a Wisconsin Supreme Court filled with GOP appointees. The icing on the cake? The U.S. Supreme Court, also filled with GOP toadies, denied an extension of accepting absentee ballots.

“The Republicans are protecting our rights!” Please write in again and tell me what rights those are. The right to put health at risk? The right to not vote by absentee ballot because ballots arrived late, or not at all, due to the COVID 19 pandemic?

The right to stand in lines for hours? This, once again, is voter suppression at its finest, something the GOP has refined. You are too late to cry, “when leaders become dictators we lose everything.” We are already there.

Toni Hanson

Pleasant Prairie

