Writer: The roots of negative stereotypes still linger

America has been rocked by events over the last 20 years. Predisposed people reacted to events in the extreme based on unfounded fear fanned and stampeded be it local, state or national with devastating results to our neighborhoods and society reversing gains made as cultural, ethnic and racial stereotypes one by one were repudiated. The problem with stereotypes is though repudiated its roots still linger, dormant in the recesses of one’s mind until activated by fear.

American Muslims became victims of that unreasoned fear: thrown off airplanes, women dyed their hair to prevent physical harm while countless Sikhs were victims of tragic attacks like the Oak Creek Sikh temple. Then Latinx and Hispanics became stereotype targets of fear accused of being drug mules, MS-13, rapists, and murderers.

Americans became another focal point due to SARS and now Covid-19 when Covid was named the Chinese pandemic.

Today’s stereotype is Black Lives Matter and anti-policing. Both stereotypes are interrelated just as it was during pre-Civil Rights, desegregation when Blacks sought Constitutional rights others took for granted, the right to be free from harm and intimidation by one’s government which on the local level meant law enforcement, district attorneys, and housing zoning boards.