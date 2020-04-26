Writer: The story of Elbowoods, N.D.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a former North Dakotan, I read Mike Kirchen's guest commentary on Elbowoods, N.D., (April 12) with interest and I wanted to learn more about this little town.

There is a wonderful documentary produced by Prairie Public TV that premiered May 20. It describes much more of the 1942 basketball team (pictured with Kirchen's commentary), and of the results of the building of Garrison Dam on the community of Elbowoods. The documentary, "Basketball, Water, and the The Lost City of Elbowoods ' is available online and I strongly recommend watching it.

The description from Prairie Public TV is: "The 1942 Elbowoods High School basketball team made it to North Dakota State Class B championship game, but they lost in a bizarre twist that resulted in a 60-year effort to right a wrong. The documentary relives the excitement of that basketball team and the title game controversy, and it examines the fate of the team's hometown — which was sacrificed after the Garrison Dam was constructed in 1953 and is now covered by Lake Sakakawea."

The documentary is well done and provides a somewhat different perspective to events occurring with the building of the dam and with the people losing their homes in Elbowoods, N.D. Watch the documentary — you will not be disappointed.

Marcie McDevitt,

Kenosha

