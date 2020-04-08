Writer: The vote could have been delayed, but Evers waited too long

I've read the VOP on Wednesday regarding the fact Wisconsin voters went to the polls as planned on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, the writer failed to recall that the Republicans in the legislature were more than willing to defer the election before voting had started, but at that time Gov. Tony Evers was against the move, saying that the crisis surrounding the virus was fluid and therefore we should not be making changes at that time.
Once Evers changed his mind early voting had already taken place in the heavily Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Madison. Ultimately the election could have been delayed but Evers was against it until the 11th hour.
David Buggs
Pleasant Prairie
