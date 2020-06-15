Writer: There comes a time when we all must speak up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am usually not one to speak out, even when I see political injustice. But there comes a time when we all must speak up or chance losing all that we have worked for.

Silence in the face of what emanates from the White House is the same as surrender. A turn-the-other-cheek approach plays right into their hands. It is time to speak up, loudly.

We need facts, not conspiracy theories. We need scientific information, not President Trump's stupid theories about Lysol injections to kill the virus.

To cower in silence leaves your grandchildren exposed as victims in the criminal negligence of the corrupt Republicans. No Republican should be elected in November. Not nationally, state or local.

They have abandoned the rule of law and tried to make it so it applies to everybody but themselves. That goes for Trump and his followers.

Wake up, America. This president is the worst ever, and he is destroying our country. We need to vote him out.

Phyllis Giombetti,

Kenosha

