Writer: There is a definite choice this election

It's absolutely hilarious how we are ridiculed for voting political party when a ballot is cast for Trump. When the Democrats ran the most disliked candidate in politics ever to run for president we were still told you couldn't vote party lines and elect Trump.

Now they are telling us you have to vote party lines and elect Biden; perhaps the worst candidate physically inept ever put forward by a political party. Democrats are trying to pull an end around on us using the Tony Evers strategy: Run a left-wing politician and tell us they are moderate. They couldn't run Sanders because they don't believe the majority of the country wants a devout socialist as president yet. So the decision was made to run Biden but keep the socialist agenda under wraps.

Since the media won't ask Democrats the tough questions on policy, it was refreshing to see Mike Pence ask the wannabe vice president some tough questions Wednesday night and make her commit to her radical ideology.