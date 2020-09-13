Writer: There's just no uplifting music to life us in pandemic

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The folks who know me have heard me sound off in the Voice of the People for about 50 of my 87 years. My gripe today is with the composers and entertainers of our country.

Stuck at home with only my dog Charlie to talk to (other than my kids' phone calls) has caused me to pull out the DVD and VCR tapes of old, old movies like the 1930's Our Gang, Little Rascals and Shirley Temple to brighten my day. It works. After a couple of days it dawned on me what's so extra bad about this pandemic is that there's no uplifting music.

During the Great Depression when I was born and WWII which lasted to my teen years, we had composers like Lew Brown and George M. Cohan to help keep our chins up until the darkness passed.

Have you ever heard "Keep your Sunny Side Up," "Pennies from Heaven," "'ll be Seeing you" or "There's a Rainbow Round my Shoulder?" No? No wonder you're depressed.

It's surprising that a president that has made his life in the entertainment industry hasn't taken Will Rogers' (my hero) advice and made a department of entertainment.like in the Shirley Temple movie "Stand Up and Cheer."