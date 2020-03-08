Writer: Things in government, in this country, need to change

My cousin Tommy posted this on Facebook and I think it is the best thing I have read in a long time:

"You the government are all a bunch of cowards! You raised the cost of living so high that both parents are always at work rather than spending time with their children (single parents stand no chance).

"You took God out of schools. Parents were told, 'No you can't discipline your kids.' Well, most of the kids are rude and out of control. A lot of them have no respect for people, property or authority!

"You allow our veterans of war to go homeless and hungry but give millions to foreign aid. You save drug addicts over and over again but refuse to give free diabetic supplies. You bend over backwards to be politically correct, too scared to say enough is enough, in case you offend.

"You put the retirement age up so people must work till they drop. You take care of prisoners giving them food, medical, education, representation, money, rehabilitation and yet you cause the elderly that have paid their debt to society and their families to go broke caring for them either at home or in a nursing home.

"Things need to change!"

Tom Keating

Kenosha

