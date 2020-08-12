Writer: Think I'm wrong, we'll see

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OK folks, ponder this. President Trump insists this will be the most corrupt election in history. Let's assume he is correct, and he wins. Then what?

Laugh In's Roseannadanna chewing her gum smirking "Never mind" comes into focus. Trump often refers to "Sleepy Joe" Biden. Let's say he's right on that assessment as well. What does that make Mike Pence, Howdy Doody? The debate between Pence and Kamala Harris should be awesome, except Pence's wife won't allow him to be on the stage alone with another woman.

Trump claims "nobody votes for the vice president, it doesn't really matter who it is." Really? So Pence wasn't chosen (Trump tried to "dump" him the night before the announcement) to try and "woo" the Evangelical Christian vote? It's pretty evident that none of Pence's religious values rubbed off on his boss.

As Trump continues his penchant for verbally assaulting women as he amps up his attacks on Harris, to the delight of his base, the rest of the country is encouraged that relief from this travesty is finally in sight come November 3. Harris is going to bring an excitement and enthusiasm to this election, and to this country, as VP, that Trump and all of his "Orange Kool-Aid drinkers" will not be able to stop.

Think I'm wrong? To quote our nefarious president, "We'll see."