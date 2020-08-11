Writer: This is a lethal virus

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 is not the sniffles. It is not the flu. It is a lethal virus, killing millions worldwide. In the US one person dies every 77 seconds. On average, four people will die before you finish reading this. And more than 1,000 will succumb before the day is over.

The only defense we have against this scourge is the mask. Wear it and protect life, ignore it and endanger life. It is just that brutally simple.

An ER doctor in Texas when questioned about those claiming they had a right to ignore wearing a mask said, “I am fighting two wars. One against the virus and the other against stupidity. I am guardedly optimistic about the first, not so the second.”

It should be painfully obvious that no one has a right to spread a deadly plague and no one has the right to kill their friends, neighbors and loved ones.

A cartoonist in the August 7 issue of The Week expressed it this way: “Mask not what your country can do for you, Mask what you can do for your country.”

Gordon Ammon,

Mount Pleasant

