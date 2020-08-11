Writer: This is a lethal virus

×
COVID-19 is not the sniffles. It is not the flu. It is a lethal virus, killing millions worldwide. In the US one person dies every 77 seconds. On average, four people will die before you finish reading this. And more than 1,000 will succumb before the day is over.
The only defense we have against this scourge is the mask. Wear it and protect life, ignore it and endanger life. It is just that brutally simple.
An ER doctor in Texas when questioned about those claiming they had a right to ignore wearing a mask said, “I am fighting two wars. One against the virus and the other against stupidity. I am guardedly optimistic about the first, not so the second.”
It should be painfully obvious that no one has a right to spread a deadly plague and no one has the right to kill their friends, neighbors and loved ones.
A cartoonist in the August 7 issue of The Week expressed it this way: “Mask not what your country can do for you, Mask what you can do for your country.”
UPTOWN FIRE
Multiple area fire departments fight a blaze that began at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave., in Uptown Wednesday morning, causing damage to multiple businesses inside the structure on the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters with multiple area agencies gather on 22nd Avenue just north of 63rd Street Wednesday morning. Approximately nine area departments fought the blaze at a structure at the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue in Uptown.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters with Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Truck 32 spray water on the building at 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue in Uptown Wednesday, hoping to put out the blaze that ultimately damaged multiple business housed in the building.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters from multiple agencies fight a fire in Uptown Wednesday morning, as Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, bottom center, discusses the situation with other emergency responders on the ground.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, second from left, speaks with members of the media while his department, and approximately eight others from around the area, battle the fire at the building at the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue Wednesday morning.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
A mother points to the fire at the structure on the corner of 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street in Uptown while holding her son in her arms.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters with Kenosha Fire Department's Truck 7 battle the Uptown blaze from above Wednesday morning.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Kenosha firefighters shoot water into the upper windows of Bellissima's Boutique while battling a fire in the building that houses the business at the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue in Uptown Wednesday morning.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
A firefighter with Kenosha Fire Department Truck 7 helps their colleague down from the ladder they both manned while battling the Wednesday morning blaze at the structure fire at 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue in Uptown.
Daniel Thompson
