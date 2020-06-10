Writer: This is America, not a populous to be controlled by military

The nation watched police violently drive peaceful protesters from a public park so that the president could have his picture taken.
We have watched active military troops deployed in our nation’s capital; military vehicles patrolling our streets; military helicopters using battleground tactics against American citizens.
We have seen “little green men” – military or para-military forces with no identifying markings – positioned on the steps of our national monuments and lurking behind civilian police lines.
And now we have heard many of our nation’s former top military leaders – men of honor and integrity who served our nation with great distinction – finally break their silence and warn of the threat to our Constitution and our democracy itself that the actions of this president represent.
It is now time to hear from you. If there are instances of looting or property damage, those are civilian matters to be handled by our civilian police forces with, in extreme circumstances, the assistance of the National Guard. But this is not Russia or China. Our citizens are not to be “dominated” and our streets are not “battle spaces.”
This is the United States of America, and its citizens have a right to assemble and petition their government. Our Armed Forces are sworn to defend our Constitution, not a president, and must not be politicized or used as a prop in a political campaign.
I urge you to contact your representatives and demand that all active military forces immediately return to their bases and that all personnel involved in law enforcement activities wear insignia that clearly and individually identifies who they are and who their controlling agency is.
Michael Lill
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!