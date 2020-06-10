Writer: This is America, not a populous to be controlled by military

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The nation watched police violently drive peaceful protesters from a public park so that the president could have his picture taken.

We have watched active military troops deployed in our nation’s capital; military vehicles patrolling our streets; military helicopters using battleground tactics against American citizens.

We have seen “little green men” – military or para-military forces with no identifying markings – positioned on the steps of our national monuments and lurking behind civilian police lines.

And now we have heard many of our nation’s former top military leaders – men of honor and integrity who served our nation with great distinction – finally break their silence and warn of the threat to our Constitution and our democracy itself that the actions of this president represent.

It is now time to hear from you. If there are instances of looting or property damage, those are civilian matters to be handled by our civilian police forces with, in extreme circumstances, the assistance of the National Guard. But this is not Russia or China. Our citizens are not to be “dominated” and our streets are not “battle spaces.”