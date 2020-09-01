 Skip to main content
Writer: Those out for violence after curfew are rioters
Writer: Those out for violence after curfew are rioters

With what is happening in our city after the unfortunate shooting of Jacob Blake, I am surprised that people are called protesters after curfew. No, they are rioters.

They become rioters because they don't follow curfew rules. The true protesters would be at home if out after curfew rules. If out after curfew they become rioters. I believe there are more rioters that true protesters.

Tori Allen

Kenosha

