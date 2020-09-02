Writer: Those upset by arrest should have just obeyed curfew

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter goes to the individuals who don’t understand why they were arrested after peacefully protesting.

Victor Garcia was arrested, according to the paper, at 8:30 p.m. and Kim Wood and her daughter and the daughter's friend were arrested at 9 p.m. Now what I don’t understand is why they felt their rights were denied? Gee do you suppose if they had left at 6:45 to go home that they wouldn’t have been hauled into jail?

Maybe they didn’t have parents like mine, who gave me a curfew as a teenager, “be home by 12 p.m. or you’ll be grounded.” Well guess what? If I broke that curfew that is what happened, no if ands or buts. I would have no phone privileges, no going out with friends, no friends come to the house, no school dances or dates. This would last for a week.

There is a curfew posted, that means you be in home by 7 p.m. or you’ll be arrested. You have no business being out and about unless it’s an emergency.

I also was a part of the clean-up on that awful Tuesday, but I abide by the curfew. Just because you did clean-up doesn’t mean you have special privileges. It’s obvious that your parents didn’t teach you what a curfew is about. The police do not