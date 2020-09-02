Writer: Those upset by arrest should have just obeyed curfew

This letter goes to the individuals who don’t understand why they were arrested after peacefully protesting.
Victor Garcia was arrested, according to the paper, at 8:30 p.m. and Kim Wood and her daughter and the daughter's friend were arrested at 9 p.m. Now what I don’t understand is why they felt their rights were denied? Gee do you suppose if they had left at 6:45 to go home that they wouldn’t have been hauled into jail?
Maybe they didn’t have parents like mine, who gave me a curfew as a teenager, “be home by 12 p.m. or you’ll be grounded.” Well guess what? If I broke that curfew that is what happened, no if ands or buts. I would have no phone privileges, no going out with friends, no friends come to the house, no school dances or dates. This would last for a week.
There is a curfew posted, that means you be in home by 7 p.m. or you’ll be arrested. You have no business being out and about unless it’s an emergency.
I also was a part of the clean-up on that awful Tuesday, but I abide by the curfew. Just because you did clean-up doesn’t mean you have special privileges. It’s obvious that your parents didn’t teach you what a curfew is about. The police do not
Know if you are a part of the violent protests or you’re at one of peaceful ones, you must head home. So now think about this as a learning experience
And quit your complaining about your rights not being met. You had the right to begin with but you violated it by breaking curfew.
Di Michalski
Kenosha
