Writer: Those who turned away veterans in park need to apologize

My husband is a Vietnam veteran and is an active member in Post 1865 in Kenosha.
For a few years the veterans were meeting at Festival Foods (80th Street) on Friday mornings from 9 to noon. (The Highway 31 store had a different schedule for the Heroes Cafe).
Piasecki Funeral Home supplies the coffee and donuts.
When the COVID-19 crisis started, of course Festival Foods discontinued their gatherings.
When the weather got a little better, they decided to meet at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten. I am sure these veterans missed the gatherings, their friends and the camaraderie they built at Festival Foods.
After meeting at Pets for a month, they were told they could no longer meet there because of liability.
They are not a group of rowdy people, most of them being elderly.
What kind of message does this send to our veterans? Because of them, we have freedom to be able to have a Biergarten and other luxuries in our lives
I think whoever made this decision should stand in front of this group of veterans, look them in the eye and apologize. They should be ashamed.
They now meet at the Moose Lodge and are very well welcomed.
I can tell you I will never go to the Biergarten again.
Carol Sichmeller
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!