Writer: Those who turned away veterans in park need to apologize

My husband is a Vietnam veteran and is an active member in Post 1865 in Kenosha.

For a few years the veterans were meeting at Festival Foods (80th Street) on Friday mornings from 9 to noon. (The Highway 31 store had a different schedule for the Heroes Cafe).

Piasecki Funeral Home supplies the coffee and donuts.

When the COVID-19 crisis started, of course Festival Foods discontinued their gatherings.

When the weather got a little better, they decided to meet at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten. I am sure these veterans missed the gatherings, their friends and the camaraderie they built at Festival Foods.

After meeting at Pets for a month, they were told they could no longer meet there because of liability.

They are not a group of rowdy people, most of them being elderly.

What kind of message does this send to our veterans? Because of them, we have freedom to be able to have a Biergarten and other luxuries in our lives

I think whoever made this decision should stand in front of this group of veterans, look them in the eye and apologize. They should be ashamed.