Writer: Time to bail out the public and environment too

It’s become clear that our economy is hurting. The stock market is losing value at unprecedented rates, and COVID-19 threatens to bring our whole economy to a grinding halt.

In a time when we’re worried about getting sick and concerned for our loved ones and neighbors, many of us are also worried about the potential economic consequences of COVID-19: high hospital bills, missed work and layoffs.

For the overwhelming number of Americans who have less than $400 on hand, this will be devastating.

To alleviate this suffering and protect everyday Americans, the U.S. economy will need a major stimulus package soon. During our last crisis in 2008, our government chose to bail out Wall Street, big banks, and automakers rather than workers and homeowners.

This time must be different.

This time, our government needs to bail out the American public to provide relief to those of us most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis: workers, homeowners, and everyday Americans.