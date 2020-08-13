Writer: Time to get rid of them

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the letter in Monday's VOP by Susan. She seems to think we are in the midst of an ordinary virus. This is a once in a 100-year pandemic.

Good heavens, do you get all your information from social media?

And yes, we can blame President Trump for where we are now. If he had paid attention in January and February he could have kept it contained. He was too worried about his own election and just said it was a hoax and would go away on its own. Well how is that working out for the nation?

He is still denying the seriousness of it six months later with over 155,000 Americans dead.

Who thought it was a good idea to put a “business man” with five bankruptcies in charge of our country? He was a lousy business man and he is a lousy president who with his constant lying and cheating has put our nation in a state of despair.

Sadly, the Senate Republicans are all too weak to do anything against him because he is vicious when crossed. They are a bunch of wimps with Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin among the worst. The House has passed over 300 bills, all laying on Mitch McConnell's desk. And they do nothing.