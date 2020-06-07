Writer: Times are hard all around right now, struggling isn't only for one group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There seems to be an assumption that white equals privileged equals wealthy. My family immigrated here, we were not present during Civil War era, we came after.

The old ones came to escape systematic starvation and extermination, to come here and work to build a life, and now be told that this is our privilege by young people wearing better clothes, carrying $1,000 cell phones, and driving nicer vehicles than us.

We have old cars, rent our homes, work in factories and fast food places as well as at odd jobs, at times at more than one job, so that people could exclude us and sabotage our work, and pick on us until we are driven out. This has been my experience.

Both of my brothers have been attacked by black groups in the past, but it has never stopped me from working with people who are trying to make a living. This week my husband's car was attacked on the way to work Wednesday in Milwaukee by kids yelling "kill the white people."

This is no longer a peaceful protest. They don't understand the words coming out of their own mouths. They don't know how hard it is to work and build a business, or that you will have little to show for it. Start talking to some white people and find out how they really live and stop assuming what you see on TV is real.