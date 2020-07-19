Writer tired of anti-mask wearers during health crisis

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm wondering if anyone is as tired as I am of seeing the Kens and Karens of the world go off over having to wear a face mask.

These people seem to think they're making a statement about personal freedom when all they are doing is making complete idiots of themselves.

Wearing a face mask is a public health issue, not a constitutional one. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say anything about wearing face masks. If a private business decides that wearing a face mask is required that is their prerogative. They are a private entity and as such can set whatever rules they wish.

You as an individual have the right to patronize whatever business you like, and if the business requires a face mask and you don't want to wear one feel free to shop somewhere else. It's that simple.

The science is very clear that face masks help slow the spread of the disease. Unfortunately our current administration seems to be full of science deniers, which will do nothing but make this pandemic worse. Let's all hope common sense prevails in the next election.

Steve Burek

Trevor

