Writer: To our summer neighbors

To our summer neighbors in Kenosha,

We here in Illinois are in week five of the Stay at Home order from our governor. Our streets are quiet, schools empty, and the grocery stores have customers spread way out. We do get occasional take-out dinners, but mostly stay at home and cook for ourselves as we wait.

The paid protesters we see are not our health advisers.

We wait for the “Curve to Flatten” and for the scientists and the doctors and nurses fighting this pandemic to give us the ok to gradually begin to be closer to one another. It is a painful time for workers, businesses, and especially for those who have lost someone to this pandemic.

The science is clear, though, and we can’t rush this virus.

While we are anxious to get back to our summer vacation land, including Southport Marina, the restaurants, parks, yacht club and the sailing, we will wait for the curve to bend in Kenosha too.

When we come back, we would like you all there, well and as inviting as always. Our families, our friends, and our fellow Illinoisans, or FIB’s as you say, will be back with us.

Stay safe, stay home, and we’ll see you all when your curve flattens too.