Writer: Too bad Biden can't campaign amid Obama praise
President Obama just endorsed Joe Biden and needless to say the praise was very complimentary to such an extreme that many now believe that the former vice president can walk on water, and with that, the Democrats have no worry come November.

It's too bad that we have the current pandemic, which prevents Biden from the campaign trail where he could show those leadership skills that Obama eluded to, and of course a lot more could experience that warm touchy feeling that Biden is known to give.

Lou Schumacher,

Kenosha 

